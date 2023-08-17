StockNews.com Upgrades Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Hold

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Trevena Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 123,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,810. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.92.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.