StockNews.com Upgrades Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Hold

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Trevena Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 123,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,810. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 111,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

