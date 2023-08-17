StockNews.com Upgrades Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) to Buy

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGA. TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

SGA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

