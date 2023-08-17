StockNews.com Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Strong-Buy

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,336. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 218,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

