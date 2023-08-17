StockNews.com Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Strong-Buy

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,336. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KB Financial Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.