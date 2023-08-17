StockNews.com Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Sell

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. 545,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

