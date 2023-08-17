StockNews.com Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Sell

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

HRTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $195.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,666.38% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 2,486,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,665,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 576,692 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 407,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.