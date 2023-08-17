StockNews.com Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

ERF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 1,150,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,310. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 321,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

