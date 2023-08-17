StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $541.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $137,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

