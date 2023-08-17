StockNews.com Downgrades Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Hold

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VSTO. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. 421,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,272 shares of company stock valued at $335,135. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

