StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FLNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. 45,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,712. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fluent

In related news, insider Ryan Schulke acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.