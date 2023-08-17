SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.52). Approximately 47,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 252,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.50 ($4.52).

SThree Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 398.54. The company has a market capitalization of £482.22 million, a P/E ratio of 983.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get SThree alerts:

SThree Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.