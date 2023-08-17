Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $67.04. 79,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. Stantec has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stantec by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

