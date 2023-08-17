Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,596. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $42.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $782.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.