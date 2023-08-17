STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 81,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,691. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

