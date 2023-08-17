STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

STAA traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. 605,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after buying an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $130,633,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,102,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

