Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 13,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 26,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGDJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

