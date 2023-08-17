Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $537,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $70,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.33. 1,102,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,500. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

