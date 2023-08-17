Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 986 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 120.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOC traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $430.86. 197,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,754. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $421.73 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.83 and a 200 day moving average of $453.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

