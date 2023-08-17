Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 30,036 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 581.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 5.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.03 on Thursday, reaching $496.53. 1,243,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,935. The stock has a market cap of $459.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

