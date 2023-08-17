Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,407 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,166.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,899 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.6% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $517.01. 1,283,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

