Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 5.8 %

SAVE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. 1,760,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,875,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 354.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 594,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

