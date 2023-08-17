Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,499. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

