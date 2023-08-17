Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading Down 3.9%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 30,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 30,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “arm” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SVML

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

About Sovereign Metals

The firm has a market capitalization of £135.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.43.

(Get Free Report)

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.