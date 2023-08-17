Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $30.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LUV. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Shares of LUV opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

