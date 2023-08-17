Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo Sells 2,400 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. 1,294,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.26. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 30,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 66.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $1,794,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

