South Dakota Investment Council Sells 47,014 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 3,520,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,740,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

