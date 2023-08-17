South Dakota Investment Council Sells 33,300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 1.2 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,945,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

