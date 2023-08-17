South Dakota Investment Council Invests $8.88 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 151,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.