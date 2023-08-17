South Dakota Investment Council Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,189,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,602,172. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

