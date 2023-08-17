South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 930.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,723 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comerica were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Comerica by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.49.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.34. 613,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $86.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

