South Dakota Investment Council Has $21.20 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

AMD stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 43,054,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,772,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,273.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.