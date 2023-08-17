South Dakota Investment Council Has $18.88 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Centene worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $63.66. 1,505,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

