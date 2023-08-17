South Dakota Investment Council Has $14.59 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.79. 1,184,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,927. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

