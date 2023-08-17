South Dakota Investment Council Has $11.58 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 544,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.22. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

