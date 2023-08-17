South Dakota Investment Council Buys 18,466 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 174.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

CHTR stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.00. The company had a trading volume of 682,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,971. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $467.92. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.73 and a 200 day moving average of $363.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.