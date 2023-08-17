South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,501 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 155.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,253 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 57,963 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,600,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,407 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 2,992,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.