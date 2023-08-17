SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.60. SmartRent shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 200,693 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

SmartRent Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $674.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SmartRent news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $260,825 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 191,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter worth about $15,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 4,779,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 2,395.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,884,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,769,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

