Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $81.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.60.

NYSE SKY traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,021. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.72. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

