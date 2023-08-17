Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. 436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCAR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.