Simplify Asset Management Inc. Invests $155,000 in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Adicet Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,833,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,163,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,685,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,882,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

