Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.75 and a 200-day moving average of $293.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.