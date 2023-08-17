Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.22. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 173,153 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

