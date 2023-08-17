Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIA. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.75. 149,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,965. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.32 and a twelve month high of C$13.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -376.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

