Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $10.84.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

