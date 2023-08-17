Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
