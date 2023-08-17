Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Rises By 5.2%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 716,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. 585,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,028. Loews has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Loews

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,676,050 shares of company stock valued at $187,644,605. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Loews by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $247,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Loews by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

