Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Declines By 17.8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 401,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 457,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

JMIA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 2,357,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,097. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

