Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Declines By 11.3%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE JHG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 384,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,702. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

