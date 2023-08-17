Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Decreases By 11.7%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 35,564,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,534. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HE. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

