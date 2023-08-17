Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Declines By 8.3%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 914,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Griffon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE GFF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.22. 18,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Griffon has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $43.90.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.77%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

