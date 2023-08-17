Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Drops By 11.3%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 278,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $5,032,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

