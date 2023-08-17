Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Drops By 11.3%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.3 %
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $5,032,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.