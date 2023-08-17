Short Interest in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Drops By 9.3%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 628,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 38,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,680. The company has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Glatfelter has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

